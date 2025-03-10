High School Track Baton Attack Under Police Investigation

The baton attack at a high school track and field championship event has caught the eyes of law enforcement -- there is currently a police investigation into the incident.

TMZ Sports spoke with Kaelen Tucker's father, Keith, who said cops are looking into the situation and confirmed the family filed a protective order against his daughter's opponent.

With an upcoming Nationals event, they requested the order to prevent a potential interaction between Tucker and her opponent -- even though her status for competition is uncertain.

It all stems from last week's VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championship. During the 4x200 relay race ... Tucker, a Brookville High School junior, was hit in the back of the head with the baton of I.C. Norcom senior Alaila Everett.

The strike left Tucker with a concussion and a "possible skull fracture."

In an interview with a local outlet ... Everett said the incident was accidental.

"After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back," she said. "I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again."