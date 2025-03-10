High School Track Baton Attack Under Police Investigation
The baton attack at a high school track and field championship event has caught the eyes of law enforcement -- there is currently a police investigation into the incident.
TMZ Sports spoke with Kaelen Tucker's father, Keith, who said cops are looking into the situation and confirmed the family filed a protective order against his daughter's opponent.
With an upcoming Nationals event, they requested the order to prevent a potential interaction between Tucker and her opponent -- even though her status for competition is uncertain.
It all stems from last week's VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championship. During the 4x200 relay race ... Tucker, a Brookville High School junior, was hit in the back of the head with the baton of I.C. Norcom senior Alaila Everett.
The strike left Tucker with a concussion and a "possible skull fracture."
In an interview with a local outlet ... Everett said the incident was accidental.
"After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back," she said. "I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again."
She has attempted to reach out to Tucker to apologize, but said she has been blocked on her social media. I.C. Norcom was disqualified from the event following Everett's actions.