Bret Michaels Says Performing At NFL Draft Is Dream Come True

Play video content Video: Bret Michaels Calls NFL Draft Performance a Dream Come True TMZSports.com

Bret Michaels is a rock star -- and rock stars do awesome s*** -- but Friday night may be the pinnacle in career achievement for the lead man ... who's about to tick something big off his bucket list!

"This is so awesome. I'm here at the stadium, I grew up in Pittsburgh. This is a bucket list dream comes true for me. I'm a sports fanatic, a music fanatic. I said it's mixing everything I love, family, friends, music, sports, right here," the Poison front man told Babcock from Acrisure Stadium, previously Heinz Field, about Friday's gig at the NFL Draft, where he'll perform with Wiz Khalifa.

"Music and sports and my family having my back has really not only inspired me in life, but saved my life on many occasions. It goes so deep, and the NFL has been so incredible to work with. Wiz Khalifa, myself, Friday, 5:15 PM, kicking off the Friday night draft with nothing but a good time."

Since 2015, the NFL has moved the draft around ... after 50 years at Radio City in New York City, and Bret is pumped it's coming to the Steel City, where he was born and raised.

"This is a good day in my life."

Michaels, Poison, and Wiz have hella hits ... so, what do they play on Friday?

"They're like, 'We want you to play your hits.' We both looked, we said, 'Well, we'll be on for, I don't know, maybe four, four and a half hours," Bret joked.

"We want to just provide some great music. Wiz and myself and the Bret Michaels Band, we just want to entertain people."