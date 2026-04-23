Dave Portnoy Criticizes Mike Vrabel, Can't Get Counseling After Draft?

Mike Vrabel's decision to skip out on Day 3 of the NFL draft for counseling isn't sitting well with one of the most popular Patriots fans alive -- Dave Portnoy says he's all for the coach getting help ... but it's the timing that has him irked.

The New England coach revealed Wednesday night he was seeking help to be "the best version of me" for his family and the team ... and he was getting the ball rolling this weekend after Page Six published more snaps from his time with Dianna Russini in Arizona last month.

The decision means the Pats will pick their new players in rounds 4-7 without their coach ... and the Barstool Sports honcho isn't too pleased about it.

"I thought this was an Onion article at first," Portnoy said of the Vrabel report. "Is counseling not open on Sundays? I’m all for him doing what’s right for his family but maybe we can get counseling and still attend the draft."

Pres then shifted his focus to Russini ... saying her handling of the whole scandal has been a "masterclass in ineptitude" -- and it's hard to argue that.

"Dianna Russini’s crisis management team has to be fired and barred from practicing crisis management in the future right?" Portnoy asked.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Says He Had “Difficult Conversations” Amid Russini Controversy New England Patriots

Remember, both Vrabel and Russini scoffed at the notion there was anything shameful going on after P6 posted the snaps earlier this month -- the coach even called it "laughable" to insinuate anything other than buds hanging out ... and the now-former Athletic insider claimed there was a whole group of friends there.