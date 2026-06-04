Buffalo Wild Wings Ripped For Offering Spurs Fan Free Meals

Buffalo Wild Wings' recent social media post is falling flat ... 'cause the restaurant chain just offered the kid who ran onto the court during Game 1 free food for the rest of the NBA Finals -- and a lot of folks think it's weird to "reward" such behavior.

B-Dubs went to X in search of the individual on Thursday ... saying it's trying to track him down so he can tune in to the rest of the Finals "on us" after he was handed a lifetime ban from NBA arenas over the Victor Wembanyama selfie stunt.

We took a peep at the replies ... and the wing joint is getting fried like a chicken.

"So you wanna make this a trend!?" one user wrote. "commit a crime we will reward you here in Buffalo Wild Wings !! Trash."

"Holy L. Why would we reward this guy?" another said.

There's more -- "Probably shouldn’t be encouraging others to do something like this…" a concerned fan added.

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1



Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB @BrickCenter_

You get the idea.

As TMZ Sports reported, not only is the juvenile no longer welcome at NBA games, he's also facing two charges after being arrested as a result of the incident -- criminal trespass and disrupting meeting or procession.