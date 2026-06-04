Fan Storms Court For Selfie With Victor Wembanyama During NBA Finals Game 1

A fan interrupted Game 1 of the NBA Finals in hopes of getting a selfie with Victor Wembanyama ... with the unwelcome guest rushing the court and approaching the San Antonio Spurs superstar with his phone before getting yanked away by security.

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1



Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB @BrickCenter_

The odd moment went down in the fourth quarter as the Spurs and New York Knicks duked it out ... when a guy wearing a black zipped hoodie, white shirt and black pants sprinted onto the hardwood.

It's clear the 7'4" French center was his target (he kept shouting "Wemby" as he ran) ... but considering the hooper's height, the court stormer never got a clear shot of his face. We take it he has much bigger issues to deal with at the moment than a botched selfie.

The fan was rushed away by a pair of security guards ... and we're sure some kind of punishment is on the horizon.

A fan just ran on the court during the NBA Finals to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyamapic.twitter.com/IyLFgK9dAy @InternetH0F

Due to the chaos, the refs met to determine how to move forward, as it was unclear which team had possession of the ball prior to the incident ... and a jump ball at center court was ultimately called.

The Knicks were the big winners on the road ... securing a 105-95 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the game, Wemby spoke about the wild lowlight ... and compared it to a time when he had to deal with a different sort of intruder at a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024.

"I've never been in that situation," Wembanyama told reporters after the game. "I didn't know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time a bat crossed the court."