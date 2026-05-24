DeMarcus Cousins Gives Blueprint For Shutting Down Victor Wembanyama

Play video content Video: DeMarcus Cousins Reveals How to Stop Wemby TMZSports.com

Shutting down Victor Wembanyama is an impossible task, but how do you slow down the 7'4" forward?! DeMarcus Cousins is laying out the blueprint for guarding the NBA superstar!

TMZ Sports chopped it up with Boogie at LAX on Thursday ... but the former NBA All-Star started with a disclaimer.

"First, I'm going to say it's probably easier said than done. He's one of one. This is something new to the game in general," Cousins said of "the Alien," and the unique challenges he presents to opposing teams.

"I think your best chance is trying to make the game physical for him, make it really uncomfortable. And, you know, that's limited in today's game. But, you know, as far as whatever's allowed, you try to be as physical as possible."

Of course, if there's any weakness in Wemby's game, it's his physical strength ... the league's tallest player weighs just 235 lbs. (though he's bulked up every year since being picked first overall in 2023).

Demarcus says as a defender, you cannot let Victor get into rhythm on the court.

"I think just crowding his space, crowding him to the point where he's never really comfortable in his movements throughout the game."

Wembanyama is averaging over 22 points and 12 rebounds a game during the playoffs -- and scored 41 points and grabbed 24 boards on Monday during game one of the Western Conference Finals.

Like Boogie said, bottling him up is easier said than done.

The Spurs big man has his squad in the midst of a hotly contested battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the favorites to win the chip -- with the winner advancing to the NBA Finals, for a date with the winner of the Knicks and Cavs.