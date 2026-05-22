Blake Griffin and Fiancée Francesca Aiello Splash Around In Portofino

Blake Griffin traded poster dunks for bikini-filled boat days ... but he's still bringing serious heat overseas with fiancée Francesca Aiello!

Feast your eyes ... the retired NBA star and the Frankies Bikinis founder were spotted living their best Italian summer during a steamy getaway in Portofino ... soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine while packing on plenty of PDA in and out of the water.

Francesca showed off her killer figure in a tiny pink bikini while Blake flexed his muscular frame in bright red swim trunks ... looking straight out of a swimsuit ad.

The couple spent the day laughing, splashing around in the ocean, and getting seriously handsy during a flirty swim off the coast ... at one point, Francesca wrapped herself around Blake while he carried her through the water like the Mediterranean version of "Baywatch."

The couple first started dating in June 2018 before breaking things off. But they reconnected in August 2023 and have been together since … with Blake popping the question around the holidays in 2024.

Blake now works as an NBA studio analyst for Amazon Prime after announcing his retirement in April 2024 after 13 seasons and 6 All-Star selections.