Blake Griffin Has 'Big Future' In Comedy After NBA Retirement, Brad Williams Says

Comedy star Brad Williams says Blake Griffin could easily go from setting screens to setting up jokes now that he's retired from the NBA ... telling TMZ Sports the former hooper is legitimately good at standup.

Williams said out in L.A. on Tuesday -- just hours after Griffin announced he was hanging up his basketball sneakers -- that he's seen the ex-Clippers forward rock the mic before ... and he's been seriously impressed.

And, Williams told us if Griffin uses his newfound free time to really commit to standup -- he could be a real player in the comedy world.

"I saw him do it in Montreal," Williams said of Blake's joke-making talent. "And, he's good. And, I hate that. 'Cause you can't be good at everything."

Williams said Blake's got a ton of great material to work with too ... noting that as a former NBAer -- and a Kardashian ex -- he's got a lot of ammo to get audiences giggling.

Blake, of course, has made it no secret he's at least somewhat interested in pursuing laughs ... he's done standup routines several times over the years -- and even once participated in a hilarious 2018 Roast Battle with Jeff Ross.