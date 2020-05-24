Blake Griffin, Chandler Parsons Play Kickball on Memorial Day Weekend

Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons are hoop-challenged these days -- what with coronavirus and all -- so they figured out a game that still involves a ball, though a little lower to the ground.

Blake, Chandler, "The Hills" star Frankie Delgado and a few other buds enjoyed a game of kickball Saturday, and it looked like a blast. Blake and Chandler were captains of their respective teams and, of course, and there was trash-talking galore.

Blake was fully into it, kicking a grand slam and yelling, "That's the most exhilarating thing I've ever done."

There were some issues. No one was wearing masks and they were high-fiving each other at various points of the game.

Blake and Chandler could be back in action. The NBA may be coming back at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It's uncertain whether the remainder of the regular season will be played or just the playoffs.