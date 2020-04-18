Shirtless Blake Griffin Staying Fit During Quarantine, NBA Season Pause

Blake Griffin has fled Detroit and landed in L.A. ... where the guy's clearly not taking time off his workout regimen while the NBA season is on a hiatus.

The Pistons forward was spotted out in Tinseltown this weekend, where he was shirtless and getting his sweat on outside, with some sort of training strap attached to his torso. Dude looks like he's still staying true to staying fit during this long break ... which doesn't have a clear end in sight at the moment.

In any case, Blake here appears ready to hit the court again at any given moment -- which he should be, frankly, seeing how he's a professional athlete and all, and the season hasn't technically been canceled outright just yet.

ICYMI ... Adam Silver and co. canceled the remainder of the regular season back in March amid growing concerns of coronavirus. At first, they were considering playing crowd-less games, but eventually ... they made the decision to put a pause on things indefinitely.

Of course, several NBA players have been directly affected by COVID-19, including Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom had it and then beat it. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Town tragically lost his mother to coronavirus recently.