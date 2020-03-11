Golden State Warriors Will Play Home Games Without Fans Due To Coronavirus

Breaking News Getty

The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in front of an empty home arena this season ... with San Francisco banning events larger than 1,000 people due to coronavirus.

The Health Officer of SF announced the decision on Wednesday ... saying the ban will last 2 weeks (starting Thursday) and will include Warriors home games at the Chase Center.

The NBA has been exploring the option of closing games to the public due to the disease ... and after initially rejecting the idea, Lakers superstar LeBron James has agreed to listen to the experts.

The Association has also limited media access to locker rooms as a safety precaution.

"Public health must be first priority," SF supervisor Matt Haney tweeted on Tuesday.

Along with the Warriors playing in front of a fan-less crowd against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday ... all other events at the Chase Center have been canceled or postponed until March 21.