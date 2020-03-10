LeBron James Backtracks On Refusal To Play In Empty Arenas Over Coronavirus

Breaking News

LeBron James has done a complete 180 just days after emphatically stating he would NEVER play an NBA game in a fan-less arena ... now saying he'll do what the league thinks is best.

Remember, the King was asked about playing in front of an empty arena after Friday's game ... to which he strongly replied, "We play games without the fans? Nah, it's impossible ... I ain't playing!"

James -- who says he wasn't aware the league was actually exploring the idea -- now says he'll do whatever medical experts suggest is safest for the Association.

LeBron James has a new stance on his sentiments of possibly playing games without fans in the arena pic.twitter.com/RbmNKiOTp6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2020 @MarkG_Medina

"I had no idea that it was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus," LeBron said at Lakers' practice on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having the fans, because that's who I play for. I play for my family, I play for my fans."

LeBron added ... "At the same time, you gotta listen to the people that's keeping track on what's going on ... and if they feel like it's best for the safety of the players, safety of the franchise, safety of the league to mandate that, then we will all listen to it."