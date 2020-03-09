NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL Team Up To Limit Locker-Room Access Due To Coronavirus
NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL Locker-Rooms Off Limits To Media ... Due To Coronavirus
3/9/2020 4:12 PM PT
The 4 major American pro sports leagues currently in season -- NBA, MLB, MLS, and NHL -- have all decided to temporarily ban the media from locker-room and clubhouse access due to Coronavirus.
“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," the 4 pro leagues said in a rare joint statement.
"Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices."
The decision to keep the locker-rooms and clubhouses to "essential" employees comes days after the NBA sent out a memo claiming games could be fan-less due to the coronavirus scare.
The leagues say the ban will begin Tuesday's games and practices ... and all media access will go down in designated locations outside the locker-rooms.
As we previously reported ... Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says he won't play if fans aren't allowed in arenas for games ... while Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he's legit worried about being infected.
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.