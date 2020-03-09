Dr. Drew and Dr. Oz Rip Media for Coronavirus Panic, Urge Common Sense

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Drew's still fired up about coronavirus -- specifically, the media's "unconscionable" role in causing a panic -- and suggests you turn to just one group for advice ... and Dr. Oz agrees.

We got both doctors outside 30 Rock in NYC Monday, and they have some interesting thoughts as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate. Dr. Drew insists coronavirus is being overblown -- especially compared to a normal flu season -- and even though it's a serious issue ... he says the hysteria isn't warranted.

Drew admits the virus has led to some dire, real-world consequences for his older patients and businesses across the country -- but claims that's all due to the panic, and not the virus itself.

Dr. Oz makes a compelling point about coronavirus fears -- telling us, when people are instructed not to panic but aren't given much instruction otherwise ... they panic more.

So, his instruction includes worrying about stuff you can control -- and help make sure old folks and sick patients have necessary resources to combat the virus. For instance, Oz says not loading up on masks if you're a generally healthy person would help tremendously.