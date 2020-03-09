Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Hand Sanitizer Due to Coronavirus

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Two of the top strip clubs in the country are doing their part to protect the public from COVID-19 ... and it sure beats the hell outta schlepping to Costco.

Here's the deal ... the world-famous Little Darlings in Las Vegas just announced a massive giveaway: 50,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer, one for each paying customer while supplies last.

Across the country in Tampa, Deja Vu Showgirls is giving away free face masks to the first 10,000 paying customers.

As you know ... fears over the spread of coronavirus are leading to empty shelves in all kinds of stores from coast-to-coast ... with people panic-buying masks, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, soap, toilet paper and all sorts of necessities.

So, instead of waiting in seemingly endless lines at big box stores ... you can skip the headache and pick up these in-demand items while getting a lap dance.

Yes, it's a bold display of capitalism at work -- but a pretty ingenious one. They get butts in seats, and you get precious commodities. We mean face masks and sanitizer, to be clear.