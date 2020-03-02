Coronavirus Sparks Shortage for Crucial Supplies, Hand Wipes Disappearing

Exclusive TMZ/Getty/Dutch Harbor Brands Composite

The coronavirus has people freaking out and stocking up on basic survival supplies -- like hand wipes, for example -- but there's a problem ... not enough to go around!!!

TMZ spoke with Dutch Harbor Brands -- one of the biggest hand wipe manufacturers in the country, which produces the popular Wipex brand and other antiseptic products -- and they tell us their company (and their customers) are about to see a massive shortage.

A rep says in a week ... all wet wipes produced by Dutch Harbor will be SOLD OUT, like completely. We're told demand has been through the roof these past several weeks -- mostly via Amazon and mostly overseas in places like Hong Kong, where folks are buying up wipes in bulk. Because of the surge, Americans are gonna be s*** outta luck pretty soon.

Not to worry though, we're told DHB is working around-the-clock on producing more wipes to meet the massive demand. They're also putting a limit on individual purchases.

That's not the only company facing supply and demand woes right now -- we've learned Costco is also hurting because of the coronavirus scare. A high-ranking manager from corporate tells us some of their staple "survival" goods, if you will, are running low.

For example, we're told stuff like water, canned goods, paper products and sanitizer have been flying off the shelves across America. Oddly enough, fresh meat too!!!

Our sources tell us Costco brass are having meetings this week to discuss the spree, and are considering putting limits of their own on what members can buy -- specifically, in California. People should be good for the next few weeks, but we're told they're feeling coronavirus fever too.