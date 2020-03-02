Gal Gadot Flying Private Due to Studio's Coronavirus Concerns

Exclusive Details Backgrid

Fears over coronavirus are forcing Gal Gadot to create a bigger carbon footprint than she cares to -- she's back to flying private jets, but only at the behest of her bosses.

Gal stepped off a PJ Monday morning in Atlanta, and it's becoming a familiar ride for her. She's been flying between L.A. and the ATL over the last week to shoot the movie, "Red Notice."

Her choice in travel raised some eyebrows, because she's declared she won't flying private due to the environmental impact, but it wasn't her call.

Sources connected to the production tell us Netflix, the studio behind "Red Notice," is flying Gal and her costars -- The Rock and Ryan Reynolds to name a few -- on private jets out of concerns about coronavirus exposure.

Kinda makes sense. As the virus becomes a growing threat in the U.S., it appears Netflix is doing its best to keep production on schedule. Fact is, if stars get sick ... production grinds to a halt.

Gal told People back in January she doesn't fly private jets, eschews plastic bags, recycles and does what she can to help the environment to be a good role model to her 2 daughters.