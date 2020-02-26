CDC Says These Facial Hairstyles Can Prevent Diseases Like Coronavirus

CDC

The CDC declares these 13 facial hairstyles are totally IN for men who don't want to go out and catch the coronavirus, a few are questionable ... but 18 others gotta go!!!

This is very strange -- and equally concerning -- but the Center for Disease Control released a graphic of which types of facial hair will interfere with potentially life-saving respirators sealing properly on a person's face ... and which ones are A-OK.

Clean-shaven is obviously the safest bet for a respiratory sealing surface ... but soul patches, sideburns, and most mustache styles are also approved by the agency. Yes, this even includes the Hitler 'stache ... AKA the toothbrush.

However, almost all men with beards should probably consider grabbing a razor and doing some work, because the CDC says the hair could get in the way of the respirator’s exhalation valve ... rendering it ineffective.

Of course, any guy who refuses to part with his goatee, horseshoe or villain mustache -- coronavirus be damned -- might still be in the clear ... if they do a little trimming up.

To be clear, the CDC actually developed this "educational tool" back in November 2017 to demonstrate how to safely wears masks in the workplace while participating in Movember ... but it's more pertinent now.