Caitlyn Jenner Confronts Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Correspondents' Dinner

Caitlyn Jenner Confronts Pro-Palestinian Protesters ... At W.H. Correspondents' Dinner

CAITLYN AMONST THE CHAOS
Caitlyn Jenner has NO fear ... walking right into the middle of a massive, protest over the Gaza war and jawboning it with demonstrators.

CJ was in D.C. to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night, when she encountered a throng of protesters.

She pulled out her cell phone and began recording them, showing no fear.

It's clear Jenner is not on the side of the protesters, and she stopped to challenge them and then flipped them off and left.

As she walked away, one protester hurled a weak sauce barb ... "You're so old. Just leave. Go home."

Caitlyn did the same thing coming out ... filming the protesters and making her disdain more than apparent.

The protesters wanted journalists to boycott the dinner, noting reporters have been killed during the war. They're demanding a cease-fire.

