Caitlyn Jenner Confronts Pro-Palestinian Protesters at Correspondents' Dinner

Play video content X/News2Share/LisaDNews

Caitlyn Jenner has NO fear ... walking right into the middle of a massive, protest over the Gaza war and jawboning it with demonstrators.

The scene outside the White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/JPnSYrpUtG — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) April 27, 2024 @joeygarrison

CJ was in D.C. to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night, when she encountered a throng of protesters.

She pulled out her cell phone and began recording them, showing no fear.

It's clear Jenner is not on the side of the protesters, and she stopped to challenge them and then flipped them off and left.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As she walked away, one protester hurled a weak sauce barb ... "You're so old. Just leave. Go home."

Caitlyn did the same thing coming out ... filming the protesters and making her disdain more than apparent.