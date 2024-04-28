President Joe Biden Pokes Fun at Donald Trump At WH Correspondents' Dinner

Play video content

President Joe Biden put on his comedy hat at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner Saturday – throwing a major barb at Donald Trump for standing trial over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

As the night's featured guest, Joe strolled up to the podium for his speech at the Washington Hilton in D.C. before a packed crowd of journalists, government officials and Hollywood stars to celebrate the free press.

Right from the get-go, Joe poked fun at his chief rival and presumptive Republican 2024 presidential nominee – Trump – while first tackling the age issue saddling both candidates.

Joe said, "I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old,” mocking Trump for his often-adolescent behavior. In case you forgot, Joe is 81 and Trump is 77.

Biden then ripped Trump for his alleged scheme to pay off Daniels to muzzle her during the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg won an indictment against Trump who is now spending his days in court fighting numerous charges that could land him in prison if convicted.

“Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it ‘stormy’ weather,” Joe joked, alluding to the infamous hush money payment to Daniels.

TMZ Studios

Joe also dinged Trump for not getting an endorsement from his former Vice President Mike Pence. "My vice president actually endorses me," Joe bragged, referring to current VP Kamala Harris. Then Joe got serious for a moment, pointing out Trump's "attack on our democracy."

Play video content

After 10 minutes, Joe sat back down in his seat as "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost walked up to the podium and took the comedy reins. During his act, Jost mostly made fun of Biden and Trump while the audience laughed their butts off.

Among the celebrity attendees were Jost's wife Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pine, Questlove, Molly Ringwald, Sophia Bush and her partner Ashlyn Harris.