Kim Kardashian Returns to White House for Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian went back to the White House to advocate for criminal justice reform -- only here, it was with Biden's camp ... proving she's loyal to the cause, and not to any party.

The reality star -- who has regularly used her platform to advocate for this -- met with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for a roundtable discussion after POTUS granted clemency to 16 people previously convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.

As Kim spoke with the Veep and some of the pardoned individuals, she made it clear her only agenda was to advocate for prison reform, no matter who's in office ... and she thanked the recently released subjects for sharing their stories and putting a spotlight on the issue.

She says ... "I’m so honored to be here to continue this fight and to learn more every day, every visit, every administration. I’m just here to help and to spread the word."

Kim even mentioned her previous visits to the White House and what she learned from those experiences ... and as we all know, that happened while Donald Trump was running things.

Kim explains that her visit at the time -- back in 2018 -- actually inspired her to get into law school and to look into other avenues of assistance she could provide ... including straight-up legal counsel, which is something that's still in the works on her end.

As you may recall ... Kim faced some heat for meeting with Trump after he commuted Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence ... in large part thanks to Kim's advocacy efforts.

She returned again in 2019 and 2020, working closely with the administration on prison reform initiatives -- and while some criticized her, she kept working ... even in Trump-land.

Now, she's back at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. ... but with Biden and co., proving she's not aligning herself with any specific political ideology or administration. Whether it's a Republican or Dem ... Kim seems eager to partner up and get people wrongly imprisoned free.

Kim's bottom line is clear ... she's here to help, regardless of who is in charge.