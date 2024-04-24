Joe Biden Again Reads Teleprompter Instruction During Speech, 'Pause'

Play video content

President Joe Biden had yet another teleprompter gaffe while speaking at a conference Wednesday ... and it's not the first time the prez fumbled a speech, far from it.

JB stopped by the annual conference for North America’s Building Trades Unions, where he received an endorsement from the major labor organization for his re-election bid. However, the big endorsement has been overshadowed by one moment from his speech at the conference -- which is currently making the rounds online.

Watch ... while addressing the crowd, Biden asks attendees to imagine what could come from another 4 years of his administration. His speechwriters clearly wanted him to stop there ... as he then says the word "Pause" just as the crowd chants "4 more years."

Biden clearly realized his mistake ... offering up a chuckle in response to reading the clear teleprompter instruction.

Like we said, this has happened to Joe before. In 2022, Biden notably said, "End of quote. Repeat the line," while responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Assistant Press Secretary defended the president didn't make a mistake ... claiming Biden intentionally said "Let me repeat the line," which was written in the transcript of the speech. Nobody bought that, BTW.

He seemingly read teleprompter instructions again during his 2023 national address from the Oval Office. ICYMI ... he said .... "We’ll have something that we do not seek -- make it clear we do not seek -- we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia."