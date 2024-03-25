Joe Biden Trolls Donald Trump Over Golf Awards, 'Quite The Accomplishment'

Joe Biden took time out of his Sunday night to throw a jab at Donald Trump ... trolling the former president for receiving golf awards at his own course.

No. 45 got the honors at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida ... earning the titles of Club Champion and Senior Club Champion -- and afterward, he gloated about it on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump said he got the trophies over a talented field ... writing, "The qualifying and match play was amazing."

"Very exciting," he added. "thank you!!!"

It didn't take long for Biden to sarcastically comment on it ... making fun of Donald for getting accolades at a place he owns.

"Congratulations, Donald," the president said. "Quite the accomplishment."

Donald has yet to respond ... but something tells us the silence won't last much longer.