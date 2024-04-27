Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Maher Says Many Pro-Palestinian Protestors Are Misguided Narcissists

Bill Maher came in hot Friday night, blasting college anti-Israel Protesters as self-involved, ill-informed, and mostly out-of-work narcissists.

The 'Real Time' host lit into protesters who are blocking roads and bridges, along with those disrupting college campuses, saying their lack of knowledge over the conflict between Israel and Hamas is breathtaking.

He says amusedly, the protesters who think Israel is an apartheid country are crazy ... and he offers receipts. He ticks off countries protesters are ignoring that subjugate women and minorities, and target the LGBTQ community for death.

As BM sees it, Hamas does want to commit genocide on Israel, and their slogan -- from the river to the sea -- proves it. Bill muses Hamas wants to commit genocide but they can't, Israel could commit genocide but it won't.

Watch the video and hear how he connects many of the protesters to a former prez, calling them very Trumpy.

