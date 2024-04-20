Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Maher Says Nickelodeon, Disney, Gender Ed Puts Kids at Risk

Bill Maher How Dare You Disney!!! ... You Put Kids at Risk

Bill Maher has no kids, but he was all about them Friday night as he RAILED on Hollywood and others for putting them at risk.

The 'Real Time' host began with 'Quiet on the Set,' lambasting Nickelodeon for putting child actors in highly-charged, sexual skits.

He then pivoted to Disney, and it quickly became political. Maher noted how Ron DeSantis was skewered as a "hick" and a "bigot" for going after Disney, which Maher says is like an aphrodisiac for pedophiles.

He cites a 2014 CNN report, showing that 35 Disney employees were arrested for sex crimes. Maher's point -- we've become so tribal, that if someone you oppose has a legit idea, you automatically attack and dismiss it.

And don't get BM started on "Instagram Moms," who turn their little daughters into "Only Fan-ing" little girls.

Finally, Bill takes a stand on "Drag Queen Story Hour" and gender education for young kids. As usual, Maher stirs the pot.

