Bill Maher Drills Down on 'Star Trek's Controversial Interracial Kiss

Bill Maher tackled one of the most burning questions in the history of "Star Trek" Friday ... and thanks to William Shatner, we now have our answer!

The 'Real Time' host interviewed Shatner on his HBO show – and, at one point during their convo, Bill asked about the famous interracial kiss between Admiral James T. Kirk (white) and Lt. Nyota Uhura (Black).

Shatner, as Kirk, planted the lip smacker on Nichelle Nichols, as Uhura, in the 1968 Star Trek episode titled, "Plato's Stepchildren." The moment was very controversial because NBC – which aired "Star Trek" – was afraid of turning off their conservative Southern audience.

Network execs demanded the two actors never lock lips while they shot the scene, using instead a technique to suggest they were kissing by turning their heads away from the camera. But that's not how it went down in the end.

Bill dove into all the drama, first commending Shatner for being "brave about it" because Southern TV stations canceled programs that attempted to promote interracial relationships.

At first, Shatner made light of the situation, saying he puckered his lips before shaping his mouth into a fish for the laughing crowd.

Then he got a bit more serious, explaining that Nichelle – who died in 2022 – was a beautiful woman "in her lifetime."

Bill then turned to the big question ... Would the kiss have appeared in the scene if Shatner had not insisted on doing it?

Shatner didn't miss a beat, replying, "It would have not got done."

Bill heartily applauded along with the audience, acknowledging Shatner's boldness in breaking barriers during that period.