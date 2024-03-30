Bill Maher Blasts COVID Pandemic Overreaction

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher unloaded on the media and others who shamed anyone who dared question COVID restrictions, because he says lots of people who broke from conventional wisdom were right.

The 'Real Time' host says he's sick of people and media excusing their mistakes during the pandemic by saying, "Well, we just didn't know." BM isn't so much challenging them ... he's saying people who questioned some of the restrictions were shamed as "wackos."

For example, Bill says the party line -- that schools should be closed -- turned out to be wrong, because the damage done to kids by keeping them at home may be far worse than the virus itself. Yet anyone who questioned that was dismissed as a right-wing nut.

Bill says he himself was on the receiving end of media contempt by suggesting COVID came from a lab in Wuhan. He says even though there's a good chance that was the case, he's still waiting for his apology and a retraction, though he's not holding his breath.

He goes on and on ... masks at the beach, cardboard cutouts in the stands at baseball games, glory holes (yeah, watch the vid), etc etc etc.