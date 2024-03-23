Bill Maher Warns Democrats to Kill Identity Politics or Else They'll Lose

Play video content

Bill Maher makes a super compelling case that pandering to racial groups is a sure way to lose elections ... because all these identities in America are now blurred beyond recognition.

The 'Real Time' host lasered in on Democrats who try to sell voters on what makes us different, and he says they're barking up the wrong tree because our country has blended.

As BM says, 1 out of 5 newlyweds are now in interracial marriages, which produce multiracial children, and that's just one of many examples he offers.

Beyond that, Bill notes we no longer fit into nice, neat boxes. For example, the #1 country song is Beyonce's. Forty-one percent of Dems live with someone who owns a gun. And, as Maher muses, there's even a "Gays for Trump" org because everybody knows gays love a good drag queen!

Maher says it's no surprise Joe Biden's losing Black voters by the day, because they and other groups generally no longer make identity the trigger for casting ballots.