Bill Maher Says We've Gone Way Overboard with Bogus Mental Health Excuses

Bill Maher has had it up to HERE with lots of people who have self-diagnosed themselves with mental health issues when they actually have none.

The 'Real Time' host says lots of people have confused depression and other mental health issues with the game of life.

BM is quick to say there are indeed folks with real clinical depression and other mental issues, but it's almost become trendy to glom on to these diagnoses without ever getting evaluated by a medical professional. In fact, he says 75% of American adults who are on antidepressants have never been diagnosed.

He cites Elmo -- yes, Elmo -- who recently asked on social, "How's everybody doing?" The responses were unreal -- as Bill says, it became a suicide hotline.

Maher's not saying some of these cries for help are not real ... just that some/many are way overblown.

