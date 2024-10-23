LeBron James, Bronny Sued Over 2022 Car Crash

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are being dragged to a different kind of court ... TMZ Sports has learned they've just been sued over their alleged roles in a 2022 car crash.

Court documents we obtained showed the suit was filed by two plaintiffs in Los Angeles County on Tuesday afternoon ... just hours before the father-and-son duo took the floor together for the first time in a regular season game during the Lakers' season-opening win over Minnesota at Crypto.com Arena.

In the suit, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen allege they were driving on a highway on November 13, 2022 in Littlerock, Calif. ... when the Jameses slammed into them.

Lopez and McGillen stated in the docs they sustained injuries that will require further medical attention. They also claimed the car they were driving was damaged and has lost value due to the wreck.

They're suing the two NBA stars for unspecified damages.

We've reached out to the plaintiffs' attorney for comment, but haven't heard back yet. The Jameses, meanwhile, have not addressed the matter publicly.