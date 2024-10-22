LeBron & Bronny James Make History, First Father-Son Duo To Share NBA Court

The James family just made history!

LeBron and Bronny James just shared the court during the Lakers season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- becoming the first father-and-son duo to do it in the NBA!

Both men checked in together with 4 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter ... with the Lakers up 16 points.

LeBron James.

Bronny James.



The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/naadFLoPmh — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2024 @NBA

It happened in the 2nd quarter when Bronny -- the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- joined his dad on the Crytpo.com Arena hardwood in downtown Los Angeles, in front of a sellout crowd.

Fans, including Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. (the first father-and-son duo in Major League Baseball), were hyped for the historic moment.

Savannah James was also ecstatic to witness her hubby and 20-year-old son play pro basketball together.

Of course, LeBron, entering his 22nd season in the league, has long been open about his desire to play with his first born boy. In fact, just a few years back, when Bronny was still hoopin' at Sierra Canyon HS., LBJ said playing with his son would be a dream come true.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy," LeBron said at the time. "I got to be on the floor with Bronny."

FYI, the James' did play together once in the preseason ... on October 6th. But those games don't count. This does.

Bronny hopes this is the first appearance of many ... and given he dropped 17 points in an exhibition game against the Warriors on Oct. 18th, that might not be as far-fetched as some people think.