LeBron James Rocks $4K Louis Vuitton Jacket For Lakers' Season Opener

LeBron James dressed to impress ahead of his historic moment with Bronny in the Lakers' season opener ... showing up to the game draped in Louis Vuitton -- including a $4,000 jacket!

The NBA superstar put his impeccable fashion taste on display as he walked through the Crypto.com Arena tunnels before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves ... donning a double-breasted Jacquard Wool Jacket -- a special piece with a $4,150 price tag.

The shoes appear to be the LV Trainer Maxi sneakers (inspired by the late Virgil Abloh) ... and if that's the case, they run $1,690.

Of course, this is pocket change for King James -- the 39-year-old baller has a net worth of $1.2 billion ... and has raked in $528 million on the court alone through 21 seasons.

He's also a big fan of LV. Remember, he wore a $28K Louis Vuitton fit to the Lakers' 2023 season opener ... and modeled for Pharrell's LV men's campaign earlier this year.