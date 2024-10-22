LeBron James Hazes Bronny With Fruity Pebbles-Filled Car In New Nike Ad

Play video content

LeBron and Bronny James are expected to make history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together on Tuesday ... that is, if Bronny can even make it to the game on time -- 'cause the King completely filled the rookie's car in cereal!!

The Lakers teammates starred in a new Nike commercial that dropped just hours before their home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves ... in which the G.O.A.T. takes part in a little rookie hazing at his own son's expense.

In the clip, LeBron is shown filling up his son's BMW X6 with boxes of Fruity Pebbles before scurrying out of sight once Bronny walks out of the house and toward the driveway.

As the 20-year-old opened the door to his whip to prepare for L.A. traffic ... he noticed the damage done by his father and groaned over the situation -- and then Bron reappeared in the back of a Rolls-Royce as he watched his prank unfold.

"Hey rook, you better not be late," he said as his car pulled up in front of the house.

Bron told Bronny to clean up his driveway ... who then quipped his father is "too old for this."

It's a pretty fun ad, but the whole cereal bit appears to be some solid CGI work ... so no harm, no foul.