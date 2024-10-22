Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

LeBron and Bronny James Expected To Play Together In Lakers Season Opener

NBA fans, get ready to witness history on Tuesday ... LeBron and Bronny James are expected to play together on the Crypto.com Arena court during the Lakers season opener -- the first time it's ever happened during the regular season for a father-son duo!

Shams Charania revealed the plan hours before the Lakers tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in downtown Los Angeles, the first game of the 2024 season.

The father-and-son combo will "very likely" be on the court together early in the game -- but there's an "IF" -- assuming having both James' out on the floor makes sense.

Translation: winning is the priority.

Of course, fans, including Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr., want to see Bron and Bronny on the hardwood.

"I'm gon' be there," Griffey Jr. said, "I'm going to take my dad to the game. We're actually going to go to the game."

Bronny -- the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- is pumped the Griffey's will be in the building to watch history be made.

"It's going to be insane. Only two families to do it, so it's going to be a crazy experience, especially with what they've done," Bronny said.

Lakers tip-off at 7 PM!

