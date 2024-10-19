Mark Cuban Says LeBron James Needs To Retire ASAP, He's Too Good!

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeBron James' 22nd year in the NBA needs to be his last -- at least that's what Mark Cuban's saying ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports the King is just too damn good!!

We caught up with the Dallas Mavericks minority owner out in NYC this week ... and asked all about the Lakers superstar's future.

Needless to say, Cuban thinks it's time for James to wrap it up.

"Yes, LeBron," Cuban said. "It's time for you to quit. I'm tired of you!!"

The billionaire was clearly being silly about it all ... explaining he ultimately wants what's best for his Mavs -- and as long as James is around, he knows the four-time NBA champ is gonna cause some problems for them.

"Only 'cause he's still so good. He's on the Lakers, they're our rivals. So, it's time to retire, LeBron."