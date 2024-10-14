LeBron James Shuts Down Question About Bronny, Ask Him Yourself!

LeBron James is establishing some boundaries when it comes to Bronny ... making it crystal clear he's not going to speak for his son -- telling reporters if they want to know anything about the Lakers rookie's experience, they can ask him directly.

The four-time NBA champion explained his stance during media availability on Monday ... saying Bronny's fully capable of taking his own questions.

"He's a grown man, ask him how he's handling it," LeBron said of the Bronny-related question.

"He's a professional, and he can handle all those questions himself."

Unfortunately for media members, Bronny was not on the docket to speak on Monday ... so they'll have to wait until his next session to hear him talk about his time in the Association.

The approach from King James is not shocking -- back in August, he explained while the two are, of course, the first father-son duo to be on the same team ... he wasn't giving Bronny any sort of parental treatment in the Lakers' facility.

"No, he can't [call me dad]," he said on an episode "The Shop" on Uninterrupted. "Cannot call me 'dad' in the workplace. Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I can be 'dad' again."

