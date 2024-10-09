LeBron James, Savannah Get Emotional Meeting First Responder Who Saved Bronny's Life

LeBron and Savannah James shared a touching moment with the woman who sprang into action during Bronny's cardiac arrest incident last year ... thanking the first responder for helping save their son's life.

The Lakers superstar and his wife of 11 years detailed Bronny's medical emergency in the new Netflix docuseries, "Starting 5" ... which premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

In one of the scenes, LBJ visited the USC Trojans' locker room with his mother, Gloria, and hugged a training staff member named Erin -- the woman who performed CPR on Bronny that terrifying day last July.

"Life saver," James said introducing Erin to his mom. "Literally."

James went on to say if it wasn't for her and the whole USC Trojans program, Bronny would not be here today -- and naturally, it made him emotional.

"They are the reason Bronny is alive now," James said, "and smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year-old should be doing and that's living out their dream."

Savannah -- who gave birth to Bronny at 18 -- also shed tears while remembering the incident ... saying she's "super grateful" that Bronny survived.

Now, the second-round draft pick is sharing the NBA court with his dad -- creating the first father-son duo in league history. But LeBron was clearly just as thrilled with Bronny's journey before the pros ... acknowledging his eldest boy is the first in his family to go to college.

"To see my son playing the game that he loves at the collegiate level, but to see where he is as a young man, you're like, "Wow, it could have been, you know, so much worse for our family."