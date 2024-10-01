Savannah James Plays As Son Bronny James In NBA 2K

... 'Only Way I Get Her To Play The Game'

Savannah James is taking the NBA 2K "My Player" concept to a whole new level ... mom picked up the sticks to play as the human she birthed in real life -- her son Bronny James!

LeBron James showed off the funny video on social media ... with Savannah seemingly having a proud mommy moment, putting up shots as her (virtual) son on the hardwood.

"Only way you play the game, huh," James asked. "Only way I can get her to play the game."

Ya gotta imagine Savannah isn't thrilled with her son's rating ... a 68 overall. But, Bronny's got a bunch of time to jack up that number.

While we're still waiting for the father-son duo to take the real-life court together ... the James' made their first official appearance as teammates on Monday during the Lakers media day.

You could tell what the moment meant for the 39-year-old ... describing his emotions as "Pure joy."

"I don't have any words," Bron said. "I can speak about me. You guys ask me questions about me. When it comes to him, I'm just at a loss for words."

"Just super proud. Super proud of him to get to this point. He's a man. He's ready to go."

