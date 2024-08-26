Bronny James Raves Over Parker Whitfield's Instagram Pic, 'She So Pretty'

Bronny James couldn't help but show love under Parker Whitfield's new social media post on Sunday ... dropping a flirty comment in the replies for all to see.

James and Whitfield first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at the Paris Olympics together earlier this month ... with the two catching LeBron and Co. during their epic gold-medal run.

If making an international trip to France wasn't telling enough, Bronny's latest Instagram activity pretty much confirms they're an item.

The 19-year-old was clearly pleased with Whitfield's recent post ... sharing a simple, three-word comment -- "She so pretty."

Whitfield -- the daughter of Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield -- is seemingly deep with the James Gang already ... as Bronny's brother, Bryce, and the family's personal chef even follow her account.

No word on how long they've been dating ... but after going public together and the recent flirting on Instagram, it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of them in the future -- and don't be surprised if Whitfield pops up at a few Laker games, too.