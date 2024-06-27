Bronny James Selected By Los Angeles Lakers In 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James -- son of NBA superstar LeBron James -- is a Los Angeles Laker ... being selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 Draft.

This makes LeBron and Bronny the first-ever father-son duo in NBA history -- and they're on the same team.

The big moment went down minutes ago ... with league deputy commissioner Mark Tatum taking the dais at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in Manhattan to announce the move.

19-year-old Bronny's NBA future has been the biggest topic leading up to this year's draft ... and experts were undecided on when -- or if -- his name would be called.

With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/QseLtHp4tx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024 @Lakers

Bronny was a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in California ... and signed to play at the collegiate level for the USC Trojans.

He suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023 ... which was the result of a congenital heart defect.

After taking a bit of time to recover, Bronny rejoined his teammates and made 25 appearances in the 2023-24 season ... averaging just under five points and three rebounds and more than two assists a game.

Bronny impressed at the combine earlier this year ... and many praised his shooting and defense.

Now that we know Bronny's destination, this pretty much guarantees LeBron is staying put with L.A. ... as he stated for years it was his dream to play alongside his son in the NBA.