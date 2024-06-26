Bronny James Not Picked In First Round of 2024 NBA Draft

The most popular prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class is without a team for at least one more day -- LeBron James' son, Bronny, was not taken in the 1st round ... meaning he will have to wait until Thursday to learn his professional fate.

The first 30 selections just had their names called ... with French baller Zaccharie Risacher going No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Alex Sarr -- also from France -- went to the Washington Wizards at No. 2 ... and Kentucky's Reed Sheppard joined the Houston Rockets in the third spot.

To round out the top 5, UConn champ Stephon Castle got picked by the San Antonio Spurs ... and the Detroit Pistons took Ron Holland.

19-year-old James -- a 6'2" guard out of USC -- wasn't projected to go at the top of the draft by any means ... but there was speculation he could have his name called as early as the latter half of the 1st round.

Bronny will now look to Night 2 of the event ... and it's entirely possible he could join the Los Angeles Lakers -- his father's current team -- at No. 55.

The Purple and Gold passed on Bronny the first time around with the 17th pick -- going with Tennessee's Dalton Knecht instead.

Rich Paul -- agent to the father and son -- has stated it's not a sure thing LeBron would opt out of his contract and join Bronny if a team outside of L.A. drafts him ... despite the King previously stating it was a lifelong dream to play with his son in the NBA.