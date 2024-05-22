LeBron James Feels For Caitlin Clark After 0-4 Start, I've Been There!

Play video content Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever team is off to a slow start -- and some fans are already hopping off the hype train -- but not LeBron James ... who says he knows exactly how the star hooper feels, 'cause he's been in her shoes!

James and (maybe future head coach) JJ Redick spoke about Clark and the expectations surrounding the WNBA rookie -- who despite averaging 17 points a game -- has received a crapload of criticism ... and Bron knows what it's like.

"I think for my advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone coming in with this level of notoriety, 'out of this world' expectation -- be a horse," James said on the "Mind the Game" podcast on Wednesday.

"Put your blinders on. Go to work. Show up to work. Punch yo' clock in. Prepare yourself. Work on your game, work on your craft."

James has literally been there. His Cleveland Cavaliers team started 0-5 in 2003, his rookie year. The Fever are 0-4.

On the slow start, LeBron made the point ... there's a reason the Fever has had the number one overall pick two years in a row. They're not very good.

Instead, James says people should give Clark some slack and celebrate her for what she's bringing to the WNBA ... from charter flights to millions of viewers.

"Don't get it twisted! Don't get it f***ed up," James said, "Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA."

"I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before. I hope she kills!"

Play video content

James also talked about his 19-year-old son, Bronny, who is also attempting to forge his own path as a pro hooper.

"He's definitely carving out his own lane," James said. "He's definitely not his dad and I'm not him."

Like Caitlin, Bronny has gotten hell from many fans ... something pops says he wouldn't have been able to deal with at such a young age.

"I wouldn't be able to handle the scrutiny and all things he got going on at his age, at his level land with social media."