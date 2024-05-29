Bronny James To Stay In NBA Draft, Says Agent Rich Paul

Bronny James is done playing college basketball ... his agent, Rich Paul, said Tuesday the 19-year-old is staying in this year's NBA draft class.

LeBron James' kid had until Wednesday night to make the decision ... but Paul told ESPN the former USC star's mind is already made up.

"He's staying in the draft," Paul said.

Bronny first declared for the NBA back in early April ... with the idea that if the pre-draft process didn't go his way, he'd return to the collegiate ranks and play out his sophomore season.

But, Bronny's impressed pro scouts over the past few weeks -- testing well at the combine in Chicago ... while also performing well in shooting drills and scrimmages.

Paul said now that Bronny's choice is made, they'll spend the next couple days figuring out which teams the ex-McDonald's All-American will work out for next.

Paul added that while Bronny's dad plays for the Lakers, he doesn't expect L.A. to give any preferential treatment to the King's son.

"It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus," Paul said. "If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that."