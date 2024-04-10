Bronny James 'Nowhere Near Ready' For NBA ... Anonymous GM Says

There are apparently critics of Bronny James' game in NBA front offices too ... 'cause one general manager declared this week LeBron's kid is "nowhere near ready" to play in the Association right now.

The GM made the comments to The Ringer's Dan Conner ... while speaking under the condition of anonymity.

It didn't seem the exec absolutely loathed the 19-year-old's skillset -- in fact, he appeared to praise the teen's defensive ability -- but he seemed to make it clear that LBJ Jr. needs more seasoning before he can thrive in the pros like Dad.

"He should go back to school to develop at his own pace," the GM said, "or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he's playing with his dad."

The GM went on to say he believes there are around 90 prospects who he'd put ahead of the former McDonald's All-American in the 2024 draft class.

"Picking Bronny is more about getting LeBron’s attention right now than it is about developing Bronny himself," the GM said.

Another NBA official -- a scout who was also speaking on the condition of anonymity -- didn't have the kindest words to say about Bronny either ... noting he had concerns about how the younger James' shot didn't fall often enough while he was a freshman at USC.

"The shot looks good but doesn’t go in," the scout said. "Those guys scare me the most. It’s either lack of touch or mental, and either way those take years to correct."

Of course, there are plenty who disagree. Ex-NBA star Baron Davis just told TMZ Sports last week he thinks there's a chance Bronny performs better in the league next season than he did at USC this year. LeBron, too, has said repeatedly he believes his son has more than enough game to make it.

