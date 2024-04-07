Baron Davis Likes Bronny James' NBA Draft Decision, 'He May Be A Better Pro'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Baron Davis is in favor of Bronny James' decision to declare for the NBA draft ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks it's very possible LeBron's kid turns out to be a far better pro than a college basketball player.

The former Clippers star gave us his thoughts on the matter out at LAX on Friday afternoon ... just hours after Bronny said he'll test the NBA waters while leaving the door open for a return to school.

Davis said he could see Bronny getting picked up by an org despite a quiet freshman season at USC ... explaining the pro game simply might fit him better.

"It's more free-flowing," Davis said of NBA action. "You're not coached every moment. You're not playing zone all the time. From what I've seen from Bronny, he's an athletic, smart point guard. He can shoot the ball. So, if I was him, I'd try my hand too."

Davis said if it doesn't work out, Bronny can always head back to the college hardwood and try his hand at the NBA in 2025.

If and when the younger James does get to the Association, it's clear as day Davis is rooting like crazy for the Lakers to pick up the former McDonald's All-American.

"I want to see Bronny and LeBron play on the same team," he said. "That'll be hard. Like Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr."