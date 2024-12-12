Mariah Carey Slated To Perform Ahead of NFL Christmas Games

The NFL is pulling out all the stops for Christmas ... 'cause not only is Beyoncé a halftime performer -- Mariah Carey is kicking off the whole day of games!!

The big announcement was made on Thursday ... with the Queen of Christmas slated to give a special rendition of her classic hit ahead of all the holiday football action.

Carey will perform "All I Want For Christmas Is You" before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Houston Texans later in the afternoon.

"This Christmas, we all get our wish," Carey said of the gig. "The NFL will be live on Netflix, and I'll be there, too."

Of course, the major announcement follows the news of Beyoncé taking halftime entertainment duties for the Ravens at Texans game -- which just so happens to be in her hometown of Houston.

Usually, halftime gigs for NFL regular season games last up to 15 minutes ... but as we previously reported, the league extended the intermission for Queen Bey.