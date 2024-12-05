Mariah Carey Fans Brawl at Christmas Concert, Throw Fists and Drinks

All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was a peaceful holiday concert ... but fans had something else in store for the pop star when they started throwing punches during her show.

Check it out ... a brawl broke out during one of MiMi's recent Christmas concerts after a verbal spat and a thrown drink escalated things amid the singer's performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

As you can see in the video, the drama started between 2 women ... where the one with curly hair pushed the other from behind. The shoved concertgoer then responded by tossing her drink onto the other lady -- sparking chaos.

Not only did the women go on to put hands on one another, but one of their male companions jumped into the fray by yelling and lunging at the aforementioned curly-haired woman.

Other men soon got involved ... resulting in the aggressive male flinging his arms about while getting held back.

The scene was certainly a heated one, with one attendee asking off-camera ... "Where's the f***ing security???"

It's unclear if Mariah caught wind of the drama during her closing number, but she appeared to power through it all -- delivering her signature whistle note to wrap up her holiday anthem.