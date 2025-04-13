President Trump Blows Off RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines at UFC Event, on Video

President Trump gave RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, the cold shoulder, refusing to shake her hand as he made the rounds at UFC 314 in Florida Saturday night.

The Commander in Chief kicked things off by making a grand entrance to the event in Miami, entering the arena to thunderous applause with UFC bigwig Dana White and shaking hands with supporters.

When he finally got to RFK Jr. standing in the crowd, Trump gave a light hug to his Secretary of Health and Human Services, but then snubbed Hines.

Check out the video, which shows Cheryl extend her hand to Trump as he passes by her, but Trump completely ignores her, moving on to greet the next person.

Hines' reaction says it all ... she looks totally embarrassed as she makes a hand gesture and peers over to RFK Jr., who doesn't seem to respond.

Other than that ... Trump was very warm to everyone else at the jam-packed Kaseya Center.

As he settled in ringside, Trump sat between podcaster Joe Rogan and his Department of Government Efficiency head, billionaire Elon Musk.