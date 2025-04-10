Rep. Darrell Issa Defends President Trump Weaponizing Justice Department

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Darrell Issa is defending President Trump using the Justice Department to investigate his political foes ... and he says Trump's no worse than Joe Biden.

The Congressman from California joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked him about Trump directing the DOJ to look into a couple officials from his first term who ultimately became Trump critics.

Rep. Issa says Trump weaponizing the DOJ to go after political enemies isn't all that different from what Biden did with the DOJ in investigating Trump when Biden was in the White House.

We push back and try telling the Congressman it feels like Trump's actions are taking things to the extreme ... but Issa is not having it, claiming every presidency can be picked apart.

Rep. Issa brings up some fair points, to his credit, and it's a healthy debate overall. Ultimately, he says Congress and the courts will do their jobs to keep the country in check.