D.L. Hughley Rips Bill Maher for Visiting President Trump at White House

Published
EVERYTHING IS TRANSACTIONAL
D.L. Hughley is ripping Bill Maher for breaking bread with President Trump at the White House ... and he says they're sounding a little too similar these days, at least to his ears.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and we asked him about Bill's recent visit to the White House, where he sat down for dinner with Trump.

D.L. says Bill is wasting his time if he's trying to raise an issue with Trump ... because he feels POTUS is a purely transactional fella who is only concerned about getting something for himself in anything he does.

Hughley also takes an issue with Bill's stance on "woke" ... he says Maher is way too aligned with Trump on the issue ... though we push back on some of what D.L.'s saying here.

Getty

It's a healthy debate ... and D.L. also takes some shots at other folks in the Trump Administration.

Catch the full interview today on "TMZ Live."

Want more of D.L.’s hot takes? Check out The DL Hughley Show.

